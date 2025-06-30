Surfer, 60s, pulled from waters off Diamond Head

Honolulu lifeguards today rescued an unresponsive surfer from waters off of Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park in Diamond Head.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said a 911 call came in at 1:20 p.m. for an unresponsive, male surfer with a head injury.

Retired lifeguards surfing nearby noticed the man, estimated to in his 60s, floating on the water, and quickly paddled him to shore. Lifeguards on shore started medical treatment until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over with advanced life support, including assistance breathing.

EMS took the man to a hospital emergency room in critical condition.