Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 30, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Surfer, 60s, pulled from waters off Diamond Head

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Honolulu lifeguards today rescued an unresponsive surfer from waters off of Kuilei Cliffs Beach Park in Diamond Head.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said a 911 call came in at 1:20 p.m. for an unresponsive, male surfer with a head injury.

Retired lifeguards surfing nearby noticed the man, estimated to in his 60s, floating on the water, and quickly paddled him to shore. Lifeguards on shore started medical treatment until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over with advanced life support, including assistance breathing.

EMS took the man to a hospital emergency room in critical condition.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide