Letter: Blunders in Middle East bode poorly for America

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netan- yahu rejected the path of diplomacy favored by past presidents, including Barack Obama, to deal with militant Islamic Iran’s efforts to make nuclear weapons to achieve its goals of death to Israel and death to America.

Now that Trump and Netanyahu have apparently resorted to war to stop Iran, we have to hope it works. But the price will likely be many lives lost.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of a treaty that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear projects in return for the lifting of strangling economic sanctions. The Obama-era deal won wide support, but not from Trump, who trashed it along with the global warming treaty and foreign aid.

It was a foolish move, but we have to live with it — the price of electing this man.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Moanalua

