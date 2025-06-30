Letter: Haiku Stairs could be pivotal tourism driver

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I totally agree with a recent letter arguing that the removal of Haiku Stairs is a poor business decision (“Haiku Stairs removal is poor business decision,” Star-Advertiser, June 24). I also completely agree with the idea of saving the Stairway to Heaven in Hawaii.

For years, many of my tourist friends have come to visit, and I would take them up there to experience the breathtaking views and the richness of Hawaii’s natural beauty.

Preserving the stairway not only honors its history, but it could also become a valuable asset for Hawaii tourism. With proper attention and care, it could help boost Hawaii’s economy while offering a meaningful and unforgettable experience to visitors.

Ed Chevy

Ewa Beach

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter