Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 30, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Wake up and smell the coffee, rail is a failure

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A commuter crosses the street after exiting Skyline’s Halawa station near Aloha Stadium on Jan. 6.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A commuter crosses the street after exiting Skyline’s Halawa station near Aloha Stadium on Jan. 6.