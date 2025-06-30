Letter: Wake up and smell the coffee, rail is a failure

Before I started to read the details of “City Council adopts HART’s $968M budget” (Star-Advertiser, June 5), I was not sure whether it would fill me with happiness, anxiety or even dread.

Were it to be happiness, I would read that the majority of our City Council (and the mayor) has developed some spine and has accepted that rail monstrosity was a mistake. They would have listened to real experts who say it will never run, and decided to restore the beauty of our aina.

But then I read on, and it was dread to be felt. Adding millions to the over-$10 billion construction, with precious little accomplished. It’s not yet half-way done and a decade behind schedule — with no end in sight.

Let’s hope decision-makers wake up, have some strong Kona coffee, come to their senses and establish a legacy for the benefit of our people.

Gerhard Hamm

Nuuanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter