Letter: Will Trump turn into war hawk on Ukraine?

Events in Iran have dominated the news cycle recently, but Donald Trump has another major decision he must make about the war in Ukraine.

Despite being offered terms very favorable to Russia, Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he has no interest in stopping the fighting. It will be interesting to see how Trump responds. The suggestion is that he will wash his hands of the Ukraine peace initiative, but what does that mean? Does he walk away from the war entirely and leave the Ukrainians twisting in the wind?

However, the bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites suggests Trump may be more inclined to get involved in the Ukraine war by providing increased military assistance. That would also support the mineral deal he coerced from Ukraine.

So, will we see the man who wants to end wars, or a new Trump who jumps into the middle of them?

Jim King

Waikiki

