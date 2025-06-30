Off the news: Community Outreach Court now permanent

Everyone makes mistakes, and for some, a series of mistakes can land them in court — but that shouldn’t always mean go directly to jail. Especially when there’s a chance to rehab and turn things around.

That’s why it’s good to see Oahu’s Community Outreach Court, and the Women’s Court, become permanent after years as pilot programs. The Outreach Court aims to help homeless people clear nonviolent criminal cases against them — using community service instead of jail time, and providing social-service support. Proceedings are mostly held at a half-dozen sites in communities, closer to the homeless.

Meanwhile, Women’s Court graduated its first class on Wednesday, and will expand to Kona District Court as a pilot project.