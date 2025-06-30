Off the news: Youth leaders wanted by mayor, Council

The city seeks “young leaders who are passionate about their communities, desire to make an impact, and have innovative ideas,” and who are age 14 to 24, to serve two-year terms on the Honolulu Youth Commission. Commissioners have the ear of the mayor and City Council as designated advisers on city policies and proposals that affect children and youth — and action that’s needed.

The mayor will appoint one applicant, as will Council members in four voting districts that include Downtown, Kalihi, Pearl City and Kahuku. Find out more at honolulu.gov/mayor/honolulu-youth-commission. Applications will be accepted through July 20.