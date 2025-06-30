Editorial: New UH program is just first step

The ball is rolling under new University of Hawaii President Wendy Hensel, who in January took over the position previously held by David Lassner. After six months on the job, a major new initiative is taking shape, one that will harness innovative data insight platforms to bolster graduation and retention rates at the state’s premiere institution of higher education. Such thinking, and the will to put funds to action, is welcome, but follow-through will be key in realizing these new goals.

Under the five-year plan, education technology company EAB will receive $7.4 million in contract funding approved by the UH Board of Regents. EAB’s task: aggregate and process raw UH student metrics and deliver actionable, real-time reports relating to behavior and performance. The effort is designed to track students, quickly identify potential problems and notify advisers or faculty when intervention is necessary.

Navigate360 is currently used by more than 850 higher learning institutions and includes a suite of digital tools capable of flagging potential problems — from lagging grades to course scheduling — and offering support. A student-facing app can also be accessed, providing guidance, financial planning, career building and the requisite AI chatbot. By integrating both platforms systemwide, no single campus, class or demographic has a leg up on their peers, providing an opportunity to boost academic equity for typically underserved communities and individuals.

Integrating technology into workflows, particularly when those tools are designed to form efficiencies by chewing through and interpolating large datasets, invariably comes with trade-offs, but the ratio of benefits to drawbacks is rarely 1-to-1. For UH, EAB’s Navigate360 is a customer relationship management platform that will identify at-risk students by processing variables including GPA, course withdrawals, financial aid status and class participation, while Edify provides data integration and centralization services for administrators.

Officials say the goal is not to replace human interaction, but to enhance it with insights gleaned from data interpolation. This is a correct use of technology — build on existing administrative frameworks by utilizing algorithms to harness information that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to obtain.

Hensel has firsthand experience with EAB, having been provost of Georgia State University (GSU) from 2019 through 2021. GSU was among the company’s early success stories, boosting graduation rates 3% in its first years of use.

But a 2015 case study of GSU conducted by Ithaka S+R, a nonprofit focused on forwarding the missions of educational and cultural communities through scholarly research, found the favorable outcome was not the result of one program alone, but instead a culmination of multiple moderately sized programs. Researchers Martin Kurzweil and D. Derek Wu noted EAB’s partnership came a decade after meaningful changes to GSU student outcomes began, a period during which the school’s graduation rate improved from 31% to 51%. It was the mindset pushing GSU to seek out and utilize data-driven tools like those offered by EAB that enabled success. UH would be remiss to not follow that same holistic rubric — make Navigate360 one tool in a larger set of data-driven solutions.

It is important that UH customize rollout, retain or expand its cohort of human advisers, ensure contracts are flexible and respond to shifting demands. More comprehensive engagement of the UH system’s student body will likely increase adviser workloads, meaning additional investment might be necessary. These and other needs that crop up after EAB’s integration must be met.

With a $7.4 million contract signed, UH can’t afford to be caught flat-footed in its pursuit to send graduates into the world with their collective best foot forward.