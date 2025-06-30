Boy, 16, with gun at school didn’t threaten anyone

A 16-year-old boy arrested Friday for bringing a handgun to a summer learning hub at Waianae High School did not threaten anyone, according to a letter from the school principal.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Honolulu Police Department officers responded to Waianae High School after “receiving information that a student may be in possession of a firearm on campus,” according to a HPD description of the event.

“Officers located a 16-year-old male juvenile and safely detained him without incident. During the investigation, officers recovered a pistol with a partially defaced serial number which had no record on file,” according to police. “The juvenile was arrested for Place to Keep. Immediate charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.”

HPD had made 329 arrests for “weapon law violations” as of Sunday, according to HPD’s data dashboard. Police do not list arrests for firearm violations as a category on HPD’s Crime Analysis Dashboard on the department’s website.

Because the boy is a juvenile, the criminal justice proceedings, including the record of his arrest and whether or not he is charged with a felony, are not part of the public record.

“We received a report of a possible firearm on campus. School staff took immediate action to recover and confiscate the item, law enforcement was called to assist, and the student was taken into police custody. At no point was any threat made, and all students remained safe throughout the incident,” wrote Waianae High School principal Ray Pikelny-Cook, in a letter to the school community Friday obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

He noted that under student misconduct rules, firearms include air guns, BB and pellet guns, paintball guns, crossbows, or any other instrument that can expel a projectile.

“Possession of such items on school campuses, Hawaii State Department of Education premises, school buses or during HIDOE activities or events is considered a Class A student misconduct offense, which carries serious consequences, including detention, suspension or dismissal,” wrote Pikelny-Cook.

He asked parents to talk to their children about the “seriousness of bringing prohibited or dangerous items” to school. Please do your part by securing dangerous items at home to prevent easy access.

“I would like to commend our staff, teachers and students for their quick action and cooperation. Our counselors are available to help any students or school personnel who may need assistance,” he wrote.