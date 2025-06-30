Connors takes over East-West Center among budget concerns

Celeste Connors, who takes over Tuesday as the new president of the East-West Center, continues to receive emails from across Hawaii and the Indo-Pacific region about what the East-West Center has meant professionally and personally.

By meeting educators, researchers, diplomats, government officials and others from other countries, Connors said many of the people who emailed her said they got a deeper understanding and appreciation of topics like economic development that they took back home.

Others met their future spouses at the East-West Center and some fell in love with Hawaii and stayed, like some of today’s journalists working in Honolulu.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the outreach of support,” Connors said.

Connors, now 49, said she was in awe of all of the interesting ideas, topics and people swirling around the East-West Center when she visited as a high school student at Punahou School.

“I still remember the first time walking in as a student and being amazed and excited about all the work that was underway,” she said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

At the East-West Center, she said Hawaii residents and visitors from other countries have “found common ground.”

Connors went on to become a U.S. diplomat in Saudi Arabia, Greece, Germany and at the United Nations — a career that was inspired, in part, by her exposure to the East-West Center.

Now she will need all of her connections in Washington, D.C., and her skills in diplomacy to maintain the federal funding, grants and research that add up to nearly two-thirds of the East-West Center’s budget.

If potential cuts go through, Connors worries the effects will ripple across Hawaii through lost jobs, lost research, nonprofit support and opportunities — along with visitors who may not come to Hawaii to attend East-West Center events.

Connors has worked with both Republican and Democratic administrations and said she will make the case that “it’s a dynamic time in the region. I invest in my relationships and partnerships with different administrations because it’s important to look for opportunities to collaborate. We need to find opportunities to work together.”

She called it “early days” for her, but East-West Center staff already have been working on contingency plans and budget tightening in preparation for possibly drastic cuts in federal funding, Connors said.

Gov. Josh Green has been working with President Donald Trump and officials in his administration to soften the blow of potential federal budget cuts across Hawaii.

Green said his outreach spared the University of Hawaii from losing millions in funding and removed UH from an original list of universities around the country that had been targeted for allegedly being antisemitic.

Green, who is Jewish and serves on the East-West Center’s board of directors as an ex-officio member, wrote in a text to the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser that the center “presents a powerful way for the state of Hawaii and the federal government to partner on key soft-power initiatives, build life-long relationships with Indo-Pacific leaders and to help Hawaii enhance its geopolitical role. To that positive end and for all involved, we work hand in hand with the federal government irrespective of D.C. politics and I’ll keep pushing to enhance this institution.”

Green called Connors “an exceptional leader who will help us take the EWC forward with these strategic goals in mind. Celeste has a strong history of working across the aisle with Hawaii values and I expect great things under her leadership.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, in a statement to the Star-­Advertiser, called the East-West Center “a strategic asset for Hawaii and our national security — strengthening U.S. leadership, building regional partnerships, and training the next generation of Indo-­Pacific leaders and experts. I look forward to working together with Celeste Connors — who brings a strong background in sustainability and international work — to make sure the Center continues to receive the federal funding it needs to carry out its critical mission.”

Connors grew up in Maunawili, the second oldest of three girls and a brother.

Her older sister, Clare, served as state Attorney General and later U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii under then-President Joe Biden before Trump returned to office in January.

Celeste Connors now lives in Makiki with her husband, Paul, where they are raising a 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

After Punahou, Connors received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and German studies at Tufts University; a master’s from the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies; and executive and board training through the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

She served as a director on both the National Security Council and the National Economic Council under both Republican and Democratic administrations and advised White House officials on energy, trade, environment and technology.

Connors continues to serve as an independent director of Hawaiian Electric Industries; on the board of directors of the Hawai‘i Visitors & Convention Bureau; and as practitioner in residence at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Energy, Resources & Environment Program.

At Johns Hopkins, Connors was a faculty lecturer and practitioner.

For the last 10 years, Connors served as CEO of the Hawaii Green Growth Local2030 Hub, which has a formal partnership with the East-West Center to collaborate on sustainable development programs and has office space inside the center.

Connors had been a senior adjunct fellow at the East-West Center prior to serving as the center’s president.

She also co-founded c.dots development LLC, and serves as the co-chair of a group of representatives from 45 island economies working to build safer futures through the Local2030 Islands Network.

Connors also co-chairs the Hawai‘i Sustainability Business Forum, which brings together CEOs of public and private companies.

In a statement announcing Connors as the incoming East-West Center president, board Chair John Waihe‘e — Hawaii’s former governor — wrote that “We feel strongly that her breadth of leadership experience across government, civil society, academia, and business sectors is exactly what the Center requires to carry our mission and legacy forward to a bright new future at this pivotal time in our institution’s proud 65-year history.”

Connors hopes to provide more opportunities for Hawaii adults and children to get exposed to the East-West Center through programs, in addition to its already more than 100 in-person and online events.

The center may even inspire one of the children like it inspired Connors, who drew on her experience at the East-West Center throughout her career.

“There are so many opportunities, whether it’s through cultural exchange and opening up the center to our community in Hawaii to engage and to learn,” Connors told the Star-Advertiser. “… Hawaii is the hub, the piko, for international activity.”

Get involved with the East-West Center

A list of East-West Center programs and exhibitions can be found at eastwestcenter.org/education/arts.

Local families do not have to house visiting international students, but can volunteer to act as a host family for them through the Friends of the East-West Center. For more information, visit the ‘Ohana program section at friendsofewc.org/programs.

A list of in-person of events in Honolulu and Washington, D.C., can be found at eastwestcenter.org/events.

Source: East-West Center