Dog owners seek increased access to parks for furry family members
2025 June 7 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Kiki, middle, owned by Karen Scarvie, top, and husband Bill, right, greets dog friends Bruno, left, and Sprinkle, right, at Kaha Street Park, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Kailua. The park was an unofficial dog park for many years, but disbanded after an undercover police sting a few months ago, disseminating the close knit dog community. A “No Dogs” sign, however, was improperly posted at this park and has since been replaced with a “Dogs Allowed on Leash” sign at the entrance. The community continues to struggle with sharing park spaces and city efforts to open more parks to leashed dogs, although the Dept. of Parks and Recreation has tentative plans to put up a fence here and establish Kailua's first official dog park.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / JUNE 7
Above, a sign allowing leashed dogs seen at Kaha Street Park was put up in May to replace a “No Dogs Allowed” sign that had been posted in error.