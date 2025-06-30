Hawaii jobless rate fell to 2.8% in May

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate, which ranks among the lowest in the nation, dipped in May to 2.8% to mark its lowest level in nearly two years.

The previous time the jobless rate hit 2.8% was in July 2023. Until hitting 2.8% in May, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate had remained at 2.9% for two straight months after holding at 3.0% for the previous eight months

Hawaii’s 2.8% unemployment rate in May was tied for the fourth lowest in the nation and ranked behind only South Dakota, 1.8%; North Dakota, 2.5% and Vermont at 2.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Montana tied Hawaii at 2.8%.

Former DBEDT state Chief Economist Eugene Tian, who retired at the end of May, last month characterized Hawaii as having “one of the best labor markets in the nation.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate in May was 4.2% for the third straight month.

Nonfarm job growth rose by 700 from April and jumped by 13,900, or 2.2%, from the year-ago period, according to data released last week from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The leisure and hospitality sector had the largest increase month over month at 1,000.

The state’s labor force, which includes those who are employed, those who are unemployed but actively seeking work and those who are self-employed, edged up to 688,850 in May from 688,300 in April.

Those employed increased to 669,350 from 668,650, while the number of people unemployed decreased to 19,500 from 19,650.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was mixed in the state’s four major counties from April. State and national labor force data is adjusted for seasonal factors, but the county jobs data is not seasonally adjusted and thus does not take into account variations such as the winter holiday and summer vacation seasons.

Honolulu County’s rate rose to 2.5% from 2.4%, Hawaii County increased to 3.0% from 2.8%, and Maui County inched up to 3.0% from 2.9%. Kauai County fell to 2.2% from 2.3%. Within Maui County, Maui’s rate remained at 2.9%, Molokai’s rate rose to 4.1% from 2.0% and Lanai’s rate declined to 3.9% from 4.8%.

HOLDING STEADY

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate over the past year:

HAWAII

May 2025 2.8%

April 2025 2.9%

March 2025 2.9%

February 2025 3.0%

January 2025 3.0%

December 2024 3.0%

November 2024 3.0%

October 2024 3.0%

September 2024 3.0%

August 2024 3.0%

July 2024 3.0%

June 2024 2.9%

May 2024 2.9%

U.S.

May 2025 4.2%

April 2025 4.2%

March 2025 4.2%

February 2025 4.1%

January 2025 4.0%

December 2024 4.1%

November 2024 4.2%

October 2024 4.1%

September 2024 4.1%

August 2024 4.2%

July 2024 4.2%

June 2024 4.1%

May 2024 4.0%

Source: State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics