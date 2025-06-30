Pahoa man, 54, is facing federal explosives, gun and drug charges

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 54-year-old convicted felon is scheduled to appear in federal court today after he allegedly protected a methamphetamine lab in Pahoa with explosives and assault rifles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Shannan Harbin Hostetler, of Pahoa, an Arkansas native, has three previous state convictions, according to state court records. He was convicted of cooking meth in Arkansas on March 2, 1995, a class C felony in that state, and was sentenced to three years probation.

He is charged with possessing with intent to manufacture and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possessing, as a convicted felon, an explosive that had been shipped or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Hostetler will make his initial appearance today before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield.

Earlier this year, the Hawaii Police Department officers received a tip about a “known narcotics trafficker” who was frequently visiting Hostetler’s property under a suspected arrangement to stash firearms, money, and illegal drugs, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On June 24 and 25, federal agents and Hawaii police searched two properties associated with Hostetler on Ocean view Parkway in Pahoa.

One of the two properties is registered to an individual who died in 2006. Law enforcement was allegedly told by people familiar with the property that Hostetler had a presence there.

Hostetler has a “professional business, service consulting, labor, labor management” business registered in his name, according to the Business Registration Division, state Department of Commerce &Consumer Affairs.

On the first property searched by law enforcement, investigators found about 220 grams of “crystallized methamphetamine, acetone, brown liquid suspected to be methamphetamine oil” about 459 grams of cocaine, a Glock 43 handgun, a Charter Arms AR-7 Explorer Rifle and more than $10,000 in cash.

“Less than 24 hours after the law enforcement concluded its search of Hostetler’s properties, an interested third party — having learned of the search — contacted investigators and turned over 20 more firearms, including at least five AR-15 style assault rifles, a 45 ACP carbine, a 12-gauge shotgun, and a 6.5 Grendel tactical rifle outfitted with a scope and bipod,” read a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “Some of the firearms were loaded with extended magazines.”

The crystallized meth allegedly in Hostetler’s possession was found inside a PVC- pipe device with both ends secured.

One end of the PVC-pipe device was secured by a metal hose clamp and rubber cap, and the other end of the device was threaded and secured with a plastic cap, according to federal court records.

“In my training and experience, I know such container devices to be crafted for the purpose of holding and burying contraband, especially narcotics, underground,” according to an affidavit authored by a Homeland Security Investigations Agent.

The liquid meth was stored inside “glass vessels” under the same shed the crystal methamphetamine was found in. Acetone was found nearby.

“Some of the glass vessels were covered; others were uncovered and presented crystal-like structures developing on their exterior layers,” wrote the HSI agent.

Acetone is commonly used as a chemical solvent in the process for “converting liquid meth into crystallized meth.”

About 30 feet from the methamphetamine investigators found a Glock 43 with a round chambered, hidden in a toilet bowl in a trailer.

Hostetler allegedly told federal agents that he “placed a gun into a toilet bowl upon seeing law enforcement approach the premises.”

“He also stated that he possessed guns to protect himself from a known drug dealer who he believed might rob him,” wrote the HSI agent.

During the searches, agents allegedly found “flash powder near a composition notebook filled with recipes and notes for making explosive compounds.” Found near the flash powder, was a “cylindrical-shaped device having an appearance similar to that of a homemade explosive or firework salute,” according to the HSI agent.

The device is pending analysis by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“During the search, bomb-squad personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Maui Police Department, and the Kauai Police Department assisted case investigators by clearing and seizing suspected explosive devices from the premises,” read a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The case is being investigated by HSI, FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Hawaii Police Department, with help from the Maui and Kauai police departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Slack.