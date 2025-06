Honolulu City Council’s Zoning Committee on Thursday reviewed Bill 37, which would allow about 7.3 acres of currently zoned agricultural land in the Haleiwa area to be converted to urban district land to allow for a 156-unit residential development. A “Keep it Country” sign was displayed Friday in Sunset Beach on the North Shore.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A planned housing and commercial development in Haleiwa town is being rejected by many nearby residents who say it poses a significant threat to the North Shore area’s agricultural history, rural environment and overall community.

Known as Haleiwa Backyards LLC, the proposed development would be located on a more than 7.5-acre vacant parcel between Kamehameha Highway and Joseph P. Leong Highway, near Cane Haul and Emerson roads.

Basin Project Inc. — operated by D.G. “Andy” Anderson — is the property owner.

The development calls for up to 156 low-rise, two-bedroom rental units with an accompanying 30,000 square feet of office and retail space, parking, and a wastewater management system.

The developer says the rental units could include eight “affordable” two-­bedroom units targeted for those who earn 80% of the area median income — for one person in 2025 that equates to earning $85,150 annually, state data indicates. As proposed, 146 units would be leased as market-rate rentals.

The eight, two-bedroom units proposed for lease at 80% AMI would see a monthly rent of $2,500. The remaining units would have monthly rents of $2,800, the developer asserts.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“The proposed project is an in-fill project that has been designed to directly reflect the contents of the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan,” said Makena White, with Planning Solutions Inc., the developer’s consultant.

With a mix of uses, White said the project will feature multi-family housing with a density of 20 units per acre and three stories not exceeding 40 feet in height. “The proposed project is not luxury housing,” he added.

But the mixed housing and retail project can’t move forward yet.

That’s because the bulk of the project’s property ­— about 7.29 acres — is currently zoned agricultural. The lands are also located in the Haleiwa Special District — a designation that supposedly maintains the largely rural character of the area which first developed in the late 1800s.

The Honolulu City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on Thursday reviewed Bill 37 which, if adopted, would amend the state Land Use District Boundary Map — for an area known as the Haleiwa Quadrangle — by reclassifying the 7.29 acres from its current state land use agricultural district to the state land use urban district, to allow for the project’s development.

Bill 37 states the project will “contribute to the general welfare and prosperity of Oahu residents by allowing for the development of much needed low- to moderate-income housing in the Haleiwa Special District, particularly for Oahu residents who work in the nearby retail and commercial areas of Haleiwa.”

The measure further claims the project will “help address the city’s housing crisis by allowing for the development of decent, reasonably­-priced housing with access to schools, serv­ices, amenities, and job opportunities.”

At the meeting, Zoning Committee Chair Esther Kia‘aina said she’d offered a committee draft of Bill 37, which requires an updated traffic impact analysis report “prior to the submittal of a zone change application.”

“While this is a state land use district boundary amendment, (state law) allows the county land use decision making authority to determine district boundary amendments involving land areas of 15 acres or less,” she said. “So long as land is not located in the state land use conservation district, and is not designated as important agricultural lands.”

“This state land use district boundary amendment is the first step for the applicant to obtain approvals for the Haleiwa property,” she added. “… Once the site is classified as within the state land use urban district, it would allow for a rezone of the site from the AG-1 Restricted Agricultural District to the B-1 Neighborhood Business District, and A-1 Low-Density Apartment District.”

But the project has garnered community pushback.

As of the zoning committee’s Thursday meeting, 318 written public comments opposed to the new project — including from the city-run North Shore Neighborhood Board — were submitted to the Council’s website.

Four testifiers were in support of the development, as of the committee meeting date.

At the meeting, North Shore resident Racquel Achiu said the project would only add to the already heavy traffic congestion that moves through the Haleiwa area each day.

Conversely, Mark Anthony Clemente, with the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, said his trade group supported the new building project.

But Zaz Dahlin, a North Shore resident, said the project’s property “is a beautiful piece of AG land that would be great for a community garden.”

“I strongly oppose rezoning restricted AG land … to business-commercial mixed-use for corporate greed and commercial profit,” she added.

“The people who live in this area deeply and vehemently oppose this project,” Denise Antolini, a Pupukea resident, said. “Nobody we know supports this project. Those are the people who will be impacted, and have to live with the consequences.”

“The few who support it are coming from either the developer or the industry perspective or don’t live in the area,” she added.

Larry McElheny, a Haleiwa resident, said this project “makes a mockery of the underlying and fundamental spirit” of the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan, which was last revised by the city Department of Planning and Permitting in 2011.

According to DPP’s website, the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan — a guide for private and public development that also works to protect agricultural, open space and natural resources — is currently “undergoing revision.”

“The intent of that plan, and the vast majority of the residents, is to keep this area rural,” McElheny added. “And to call an urban development ‘rural’ is outrageous.”

McElheny said he also considered “the Council and DPP to be benevolent organizations” that are “kind” and have “good intent.”

“But the problem is you will occasionally come across an unscrupulous developer who will take advantage of your kindness,” he asserted.

Franz Kraintz, with DPP’s Community Planning Branch, said the city generally supported the developer’s project in Haleiwa.

Still, Council Vice Chair Andria Tupola questioned DPP. “You guys are in support because it’s under what ordinance or under what law?” she asked.

In response, Kraintz said on the basis of state and city planning documents — including the Oahu General Plan — the project “meets those standards.”

“But if you go beyond that, the (North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan) … that was done in 2011 … talks about the importance of in-fill housing,” he added.

Kraintz claimed the project may concentrate “new development in existing areas, close to infrastructure, makai of the Haleiwa Bypass road.”

“So this particular parcel was contemplated in the 2011 Sustainable Communities Plan,” he said. “This project has been in the works for over a decade. So it came on the heels of the adoption of the 2011 plan.”

Council member Val Okimoto also questioned the affordability of the project.

“What I would hate is that we approve projects, and then, later on, we realize that we have to explain to our communities that it’s not really affordable,” she said.

White replied that the project is deemed “gap housing” or “workforce housing” — usually deemed “affordable” to middle-income earners — and “not solely as an affordable housing” project.

Meanwhile, Kia‘aina explained updates to the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan were still pending. “It’s in draft form,” she added. “It will likely be circulated at the end of the year.”

Kraintz confirmed DPP has “a very good administrative draft at this point for internal review” of the North Shore Sustainable Communities Plan.

“We still need to go through that and then get it out to the community, the Planning Commission,” he said. “I would expect a recommendation from the Planning Commission in early 2026, if all goes according to that schedule.”

Kia‘aina also spoke to Bill 37’s intent to change the project’s zoning from agricultural to urban.

“Many of the project details have not been finalized and may be subject to change when the applicant applies for zoning change approval,” she claimed. “While there has been considerable community opposition to this boundary amendment, the applicant has satisfied all of the requirements for a boundary amendment.”

Ultimately, the Council’s Zoning Committee voted unanimously to pass Bill 37’s committee draft and to report the measure’s second of three readings for a scheduled public hearing. Okimoto voted “with reservations” to approve the measure.

The full Council is expected to hold its next meeting July 9.