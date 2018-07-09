 Polling station to open in Pahoa
July 9, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Polling station to open in Pahoa

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on July 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  July 8, 2018 at 10:43 pm
The Pahoa Community Center will open as a polling place on primary election day, Aug. 11, to allow residents hardest hit by the ongoing Kilauea eruption to register and vote on the same day. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –