Editorial: Ko Olina violates trust
Here’s an instructive example on why people don’t trust developers: Ko Olina public beach access. Read more
Island living can carry a high price. Recently dramatic changes have been sweeping through the islands. Hawaii news outlets reported that the overbudget rail project’s public-private partnership (P3) bids have been rejected by the city administration. Read more
Plan unfair to residents traveling interisland; Irresponsible Trump puts himself above all; Electoral College diminishes value of vote; Give front-line workers a restaurant card, too. Read more
It’s not news that the Board of Water Supply wants us to conserve water: It’s the agency’s constant refrain. But with this year’s lack of rain creating drought conditions, the aquifers aren’t being recharged as usual, and BWS is especially concerned. Read more
We have watched daily the sadness of COVID-19 at the Yukie Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. Many have wondered how could so many of the home’s residents be affected quickly and die in such large numbers. Read more
What are conditions like at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, which has been shuttered since mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions? Read more
Synopsis: It’s been a hot, dry summer, and it is still hot now that we are in October. Even though it has begun to rain again where I live, and the grass is green, we all need to conserve water! Read more
Ige is able to listen to critics and adjust; the remaining question is, why must it be so difficult? Read more