Our View

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (left) and Aulani Disney Resort and Spa.
Editorial: Ko Olina violates trust

Here’s an instructive example on why people don’t trust developers: Ko Olina public beach access. Read more

Island Voices

DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM Oahu’s rail line was seen under construction in May near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Column: Ending rail at Chinatown could lead to better rail options

Island living can carry a high price. Recently dramatic changes have been sweeping through the islands. Hawaii news outlets reported that the overbudget rail project’s public-private partnership (P3) bids have been rejected by the city administration. Read more

Letters

ASSOCIATED PRESS A woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu.
Letters: Plan unfair to residents traveling interisland; Irresponsible Trump puts himself above all; Electoral College diminishes value of vote

Plan unfair to residents traveling interisland; Irresponsible Trump puts himself above all; Electoral College diminishes value of vote; Give front-line workers a restaurant card, too. Read more

Off the News

HONOLULU BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY Board of Water Supply vehicle.
Off the News: Conserve water, for now and later

It’s not news that the Board of Water Supply wants us to conserve water: It’s the agency’s constant refrain. But with this year’s lack of rain creating drought conditions, the aquifers aren’t being recharged as usual, and BWS is especially concerned. Read more

InsightIsland Voices

ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007 The Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, with at least 59 residents and 20 staff members testing positive by the end of last week; as of Friday, 10 residents had died since the outbreak.
Column: Better coordinated responses, as seen in disasters, needed for elderly against COVID

We have watched daily the sadness of COVID-19 at the Yukie Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. Many have wondered how could so many of the home’s residents be affected quickly and die in such large numbers. Read more

5 Questions With ...

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lisa Bishop, Friends of Hanauma Bay president.
Lisa Bishop: As tourism returns, the president of Friends of Hanauma Bay wants stronger safeguards for the nature reserve

What are conditions like at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, which has been shuttered since mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions? Read more

Kauakukalahale

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kids gather and jump into the water from a spot they call “76” at Maili Beach Park.
Column: Nō‘ā ka ‘āina, e mālama i ka wai

Synopsis: It’s been a hot, dry summer, and it is still hot now that we are in October. Even though it has begun to rain again where I live, and the grass is green, we all need to conserve water! Read more

On Politics

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUGUST 25 Gov. David Ige spoke at a press conference.
On Politics: It’s been painful, and exhausting, watching Ige’s plodding attempts to rise to the occasion

Ige is able to listen to critics and adjust; the remaining question is, why must it be so difficult? Read more

