Driver hurt after 18-wheeler overturns on Nimitz Highway

A truck driver was seriously injured this morning when the 18-wheeler tractor-trailer she was driving overturned on North Nimitz Highway near Sand Island Access road, authorities said.

The crash closed multiple westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway, clogging morning traffic.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded at about 6:50 a.m. and treated the 40-year-old driver for serious injuries and took her to an emergency room.

Police closed two westbound lanes of the highway for several hours while tow trucks crews worked to remove the truck and the container it was carrying, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.