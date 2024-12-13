Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 13, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Driver hurt after 18-wheeler overturns on Nimitz Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:39 p.m.

Traffic

A truck driver was seriously injured this morning when the 18-wheeler tractor-trailer she was driving overturned on North Nimitz Highway near Sand Island Access road, authorities said.

The crash closed multiple westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway, clogging morning traffic.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded at about 6:50 a.m. and treated the 40-year-old driver for serious injuries and took her to an emergency room.

Police closed two westbound lanes of the highway for several hours while tow trucks crews worked to remove the truck and the container it was carrying, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide