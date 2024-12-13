Letter: More funds for libraries make better Hawaii citizens

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There is something missing when our goal is to increase enrollment at our universities, community colleges and preschools, but we cut our library system budget. Having a good library system is critical to allow young minds to explore the world and help to prepare for higher education.

Libraries provide for a wide range of interests that are not available in textbooks. For those without a computer, libraries are a resource to learn about and utilize computers.

Do we want citizens who have no resources to be unable to research and obtain information? Those capabilities, available to all at libraries, make better students and citizens.

Loke Leong

Manoa

