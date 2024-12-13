Off the news: Seeking more info on Hannah Kobayashi

After more than a month of pleading for the public’s help to find her, the family of Hannah Kobayashi, 30, confirmed Wednesday that the missing Maui woman has been located and is safe. That’s about all that was disclosed in a statement — with no other info on where and how she was located, nor why she went AWOL in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, spurring national attention. Her father reportedly committed suicide, distraught over her disappearance.

The family’s brief statement did express “heartfelt thanks” for all the support — but given the outpouring of efforts and concern, asking for privacy now with no further details doesn’t seem right.