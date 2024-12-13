Letter: Is a landfill better than housing for Dole land?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

When David Murdock bought Castle & Cooke in 1985, he had his eye on building houses, which we need, on Dole’s agricultural land in Central Oahu. But everybody said no, way back then.

Now the mayor wants to put a landfill on the same land, over our drinking water aquifer system. Instead, why not the gulch on the left side of Kaukonahua Road going to Waialua?

Dan R. Hawkins

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

