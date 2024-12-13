Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Multiple agencies search for Alaska woman off Na Pali coast

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY PHOTO Lauren M. Cameron, a 32-year-old visitor from Anchorage, was swept out by strong ocean currents off Hanakapiai Beach on Kauai’s Na Pali coast on Wednesday, authorities said.

A multi-agency search resumed today for a 32-year-old Alaska woman who went missing in waters off Hanakapiai Beach on Kauai’s Na Pali coast.

Kauai County police identified the visitor as Lauren M. Cameron of Anchorage.

County officials said the search includes personnel from the Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

KFD responded to a missing swimmer report Wednesday after 3:10 p.m. Officials said witnesses reported that Cameron entered the water and was swept into the ocean by strong currents. The multi-agency search search began that afternoon.

Anyone with information about the missing woman should call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711, or Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300,. Tips can also be submitted at cskauai.org, or through the CrimeStoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.

