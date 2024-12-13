Letter: Schools can help kids on brink of obesity crisis

Friday, December 13, 2024
76°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The medical journal Lancet recently released a study that predicts that by 2050, 2 in 3 adults, 1 in 3 teens and 1 in 5 children in the U.S. will be obese. Ask any family physician: most of our work is obesity-caused illness. This is a horrendous public health crisis that is being ignored. There is lots of blame to go around, but the biggest blame goes to those of us who don’t teach our children how to eat well.
What do kids learn in Hawaii schools at lunchtime? “Meatless Mondays” are saturated-fat-laden macaroni and cheese. Then there are shoyu hot dogs — hot dogs, a class-one carcinogen (like cigarettes), soaked in salt and sugar. Beef brisket (60% saturated fat) is served as “farm-to-school” food. Vegetables are celery and cucumber sticks. Our schools can help solve this crisis simply by serving healthy food.
Gordon LaBedz
Kekaha, Kauai
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter