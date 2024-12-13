Letter: Flip-flopping Gabbard was Dem in name only

Donald Trump calls Republicans who don’t like him “RINOs,” or Republicans in name only. Tulsi Gabbard in 2022 declared she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, then joined the Republican Party this year. Gabbard is a DINO, or Democrat in name only.

I believe that, with her conservative views, she knew it would be hard for a Republican to win a congressional seat in Hawaii, so she said she was a Democrat and got elected. Once in Washington, she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017, ran for president in 2020 and has been accused of embracing Russian propaganda. Trump is nominating her to be the director of national intelligence.

Will the real Tulsi Gabbard please stand up ?

Allan Asato

Pearl City

