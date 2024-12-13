Hawaii island police seek 3 escapees from Hilo facility
Hawaii island police are looking for a trio of escapees from Hale Nani Correctional Facility in Hilo.
Clyde Loa, 31, is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds with black hair and beard and brown eyes.
Kawai Pomroy, 42, is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds with dark blonde hair, brown eyes and a greying goatee.
And Joseph C. Fernandez, 35, is 5-foot-11 inches, 195 pounds, with black hair and beard, both starting to grey.
All three were last seen Friday at 4:27 p.m.
Police ask that anyone knowing the whereabouts of any or all individuals call the police nonemergency number at (808) 935-3311. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!