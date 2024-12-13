Hawaii island police seek 3 escapees from Hilo facility

Hawaii island police are looking for a trio of escapees from Hale Nani Correctional Facility in Hilo.

Clyde Loa, 31, is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds with black hair and beard and brown eyes.

Kawai Pomroy, 42, is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds with dark blonde hair, brown eyes and a greying goatee.

And Joseph C. Fernandez, 35, is 5-foot-11 inches, 195 pounds, with black hair and beard, both starting to grey.

All three were last seen Friday at 4:27 p.m.

Police ask that anyone knowing the whereabouts of any or all individuals call the police nonemergency number at (808) 935-3311. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.