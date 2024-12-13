Letter: Treat guns like cars: license, insurance and all

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Political incompetence is responsible for an escalation in gun crime incidents in Hawaii. Failure to pass common- sense legislation means protections for Hawaii citizens and visitors do not exist.

Requirements for all firearms should be exactly the same as owning and driving a motor vehicle. Firearms must be registered, licensed and insured yearly. Failure to do so would result in heavy fines, confiscation of the weapon and a possible prison term. Such a law could reduce the number of unregistered weapons in the public.

For the good and protection of our citizens and guests, pass simple legislation to make Hawaii more attractive and safe.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

