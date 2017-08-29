 Unruly passenger must pay $98,000 to Hawaiian Air
August 30, 2017 | 88° | Check Traffic

Unruly passenger must pay $98,000 to Hawaiian Air

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  August 29, 2017 at 11:53 am
A passenger whose disruptive behavior prompted the pilot of a nonstop flight to New York to return to Honolulu in November owes Hawaiian Airlines $97,817, a federal judge ruled Monday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

NEXT

Most Read

Comments ()
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Flag comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Click here for more information on our commenting system.