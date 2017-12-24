‘Iolani Palace opens in the evening to honor Queen Kapi‘olani
Once a year — just once — you can experience what it would be like to attend a gala hosted by King Kalakaua and Queen Kapi‘olani at ‘Iolani Palace, the only official royal residence in the United States. Read More
