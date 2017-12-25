Kahuku senior Teniya Alo sets her sights on two goals
Once, they were sisters fighting in the living room. Someday, they could be representing the United States at the Olympics. It’s a pact thought up and agreed on by Teniya Alo and her older sister, Teshya, and there is still some substantial heavy lifting ahead to make it a reality for 2020 in Tokyo. Read More
