 Hair salon is nurturing stop on a patient’s journey
December 26, 2017 | 72° | Check Traffic

Hair salon is nurturing stop on a patient’s journey

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 26, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 25, 2017 at 9:11 pm
As Suzanne Matsuda sat in a chair at Salon 808 and gazed at her reflection in the mirror, her chestnut hair looked so natural that one would not have guessed it wasn’t her own, but a wig. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

PREV

Most Read

Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.