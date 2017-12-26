Hair salon is nurturing stop on a patient’s journey
As Suzanne Matsuda sat in a chair at Salon 808 and gazed at her reflection in the mirror, her chestnut hair looked so natural that one would not have guessed it wasn’t her own, but a wig. Read More
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.