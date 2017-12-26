 Mililani boy, 7, found dead in pool of vacant house
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 26, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 25, 2017 at 11:19 pm
Hawaii residents shared in the heartbreaking tragedy with the family of a 7-year-old autistic boy whose lifeless body was found Christmas morning in a swimming pool at a nearby vacant house in Mililani. Read More

