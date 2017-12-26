Mililani boy, 7, found dead in pool of vacant house
Hawaii residents shared in the heartbreaking tragedy with the family of a 7-year-old autistic boy whose lifeless body was found Christmas morning in a swimming pool at a nearby vacant house in Mililani. Read More
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.