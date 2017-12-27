 Rare king tide on New Year’s Day
December 27, 2017 | 69° | Check Traffic

Rare king tide on New Year’s Day

By Dr. Gail Grabowsky
Posted on December 27, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 26, 2017 at 6:25 pm
‘King tide” is not technically a scientific term, but it should be. It describes a specific tidal happening that people care a lot about — especially now. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –