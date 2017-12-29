 State visitor arrivals to break 9 million mark for year
December 29, 2017 | 68° | Check Traffic

State visitor arrivals to break 9 million mark for year

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 10:30 pm
It’s taken four years of modest growth, but Hawaii’s tourism industry is about to cross the latest million mark. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –