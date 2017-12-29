 Rush is on to prepay property taxes
December 29, 2017 | 69° | Check Traffic

Rush is on to prepay property taxes

By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 29, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 28, 2017 at 10:43 pm
Dozens of people waited in line for more than an hour Thursday at Honolulu Hale trying to beat an end-of-the-year deadline to save money by paying their 2017 property taxes early. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –