 Hawaii Bowl ratings up 57 percent
December 30, 2017 | 69° | Check Traffic

Hawaii Bowl ratings up 57 percent

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 30, 2017 12:05 am 
With a competitive game and minus head-to-head competition from the NFL, the Christmas Eve Hawaii Bowl had its best ratings and viewership in four seasons. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –