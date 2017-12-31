 Air raid sirens will be tested again on Tuesday
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on December 31, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 30, 2017 at 10:43 pm
The state said it will hold its second test of an air raid warning siren on Tuesday, in preparation for the unlikely event of a North Korean attack. Read More

