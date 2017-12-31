 Toeaina saves Hawaii from pesky Hawaii Pacific
December 31, 2017 | 72° | Check Traffic

Toeaina saves Hawaii from pesky Hawaii Pacific

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 31, 2017 12:05 am 
Mask or no mask, Sarah Toeaina is a menace for the opposition. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –