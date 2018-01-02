 Firefighters discover a body in ditch on Kauai
January 2, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Firefighters discover a body in ditch on Kauai

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 2, 2018 12:05 am 
Kauai police are investigating the unattended death of a woman following a brush fire in Hanapepe on Sunday night. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –