 Sablay takes Mililani to top of OIA West
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 7, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 6, 2018 at 11:31 pm
Dahlis Sablay scored 17 points as Mililani held on for a 51-40 win over No. 8 Campbell on Saturday night to clinch first place in the Oahu Interscholastic Association West. Read More

