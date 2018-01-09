 Toyota adds 601K vehicles to Takata air bag recalls
January 9, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Business

Toyota adds 601K vehicles to Takata air bag recalls

Associated Press
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 11:01am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

    The latest recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective.

ADVERTISING

DETROIT >> Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The company says the recall covers the Toyota Corolla and Matrix, Scion xB, Lexus IS250 and 350, and the Lexus IS-F from 2009, 2010 and 2013. Also covered are the 2010 and 2013 Toyota 4-Runner, Lexus IS250C and 350C and Lexus GX460, as well as the 2009 and 2010 Toyota Yaris and Lexus ES350, and the 2013 Toyota Sienna.

The recalls come after Takata revealed that another 3.3 million inflators are defective. Its inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. At least 20 people have died worldwide and more than 280 have been hurt.

Owners will be notified in March and dealers will replace front passenger inflators or air bag assemblies.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ford partners with Postmates in path to driverless delivery
NEXT STORY
Trump health pick wary of government drug price negotiations
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING