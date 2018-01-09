 A place for poke at Waterfront Plaza
January 9, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

A place for poke at Waterfront Plaza

By Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on January 9, 2018 4:00 pm  Updated on  January 9, 2018 at 4:02 pm
Tamura’s Tavern is now open at Waterfront Plaza with rice bowls topped with poke and Hawaiian food items such as kalua pig, laulau, pipikaula or various combinations. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –