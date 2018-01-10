 Chong takes it to Kamehameha
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 10, 2018 12:05 am 
Zayne Chong pumped in 26 points as No. 1 Punahou pulled out a 66-59 win over No. 2 Kamehameha on Tuesday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse in a battle for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu lead. Read More

