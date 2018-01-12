 From Waialae, winter golf looks beautiful
January 12, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

From Waialae, winter golf looks beautiful

Posted on January 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm
Fargo, N.D., with lows about -24 degrees. Minneapolis, Minn., around -13 degrees. Brrrr. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –