 Neighborhood is reverting to origin as residential area
January 12, 2018 | 67° | Check Traffic

Neighborhood is reverting to origin as residential area

Bob Sigall
Posted on January 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 12:54 am
Who was dull, slow, low, underhanded, fraudulent, tricky or mean? That’s the meaning of the word “Kakaako” I found in a 1939 publication of the Hawaiian Historical Society. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –