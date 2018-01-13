 ʻInoʻino ke kai ua ʻau ʻia e ke kae
January 13, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

ʻInoʻino ke kai ua ʻau ʻia e ke kae

By Laiana Wong
Posted on January 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 6:06 pm
Unusually high levels of enterococci bacteria have been reported in the waters off Ala Moana Beach. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –