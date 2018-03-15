 Snorkeling may be riskier than it looks
March 15, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Snorkeling may be riskier than it looks

Posted on March 15, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 14, 2018 at 6:38 pm
Hawaii’s alarming spike in snorkeling deaths this year got some national attention Wednesday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –