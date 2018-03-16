 Mortgage rates fall for first time this year
March 16, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Mortgage rates fall for first time this year

Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2018 at 10:32 pm
Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week for the first time this year as the spring home-buying season begins. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –