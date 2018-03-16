 Matadors sweep Rainbow Warriors on ‘Blacktop’
March 16, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Matadors sweep Rainbow Warriors on ‘Blacktop’

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am 
The court at Cal State Northridge’s gym is known as the “Blacktop” for the trademark color of the floor surface. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –