 UH med students find out residency sites
March 17, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

UH med students find out residency sites

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 17, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 16, 2018 at 10:15 pm
Sixty-three University of Hawaii medical school students graduating in May found out Friday where they will begin their careers as resident doctors. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –