 Hokule‘a due for Big Isle visit
March 19, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Hokule‘a due for Big Isle visit

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 19, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 19, 2018 at 12:23 am
The Hokule‘a will sail to Hawaii island this week for a two-month visit as part of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s “Mahalo, Hawaii” sail. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –