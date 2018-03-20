 Rail project’s safety program gets federal approval
March 20, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Rail project’s safety program gets federal approval

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 20, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm
The Federal Transit Administration said Monday that Hawaii has received approval of a key safety program for the rail project ahead of a federal deadline. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –